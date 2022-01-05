Vernon Mounties are investigating a death downtown.
Police responded to a report of a sudden death in the 3300 block of 32nd Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
“The initial investigation conducted by the responding officers determined the person’s death to be suspicious,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
“As a result, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s General Investigation Section, with assistance of the RCMP Forensic Identification Service, are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the individual’s death.”
The area was closed for several hours as Mounties investigated.
Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 1:30 and 2 a.m. on Wednesday.