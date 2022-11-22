Homeless people with access to the internet can now see how much room might be available at various shelters around Kelowna.
The vacancy information, updated regularly throughout the day, is available at journey home.ca under the heading ‘shelter dashboard’.
On Tuesday, the day the feature was first publicized, a total of six beds were shown as being available at three shelters, while three other shelters each had no space available.
“The Shelter Dashboard is a much-needed resource in our community, both for those experiencing homelessness and for our partner organizations,” Malcolm Evans of the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society said in a release.
“From the outset of this project, we envisioned a tool with the capacity to reflect real-time changes in resources during both emergencies and normal operations. Timely access to accurate information is a critical component to the success of homeless services in Kelowna,” Evans said.