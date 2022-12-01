Municipal taxes in Kelowna are projected to rise four percent next year.
If approved by council during upcoming budget deliberations, the owner of a Kelowna home assessed at $1 million would pay $2,278 in municipal taxes in 2023.
The tax hike of $90 is made up of $68 for a general tax hike, and $22 for a new public safety levy.
The average municipal tax on a typical B.C. home is $2,839, the city says in budget documents going to council on Monday.
Kelowna’s 2022 municipal taxes were lower than the comparable figure in 12 communities, most in the Lower Mainland, but slightly higher than the charge in Nanaimo, Kamloops, and Prince George.
In recent years, despite daylong budget deliberations, council has typically made few substantive changes to the proposed budget.