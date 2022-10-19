Air quality in Kelowna will deteriorate throughout the day because of smoke from forest fires, officials say.
At 9 a.m., overall air quality was rated at a 2, or low risk to health. Later today, that will rise to 5, or moderate risk, Environment Canada says, before returning to a 4 on Thursday.
A similar deterioration and slight recovery for air quality in the South Okanagan is predicted.
A monitoring station on KLO Road reported at 10 a.m. that the concentration of particulates in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 microns - a common measurement of smoke - was 19.4 micrograms per cubic metre.
The province’s “acceptable limit for PM 2.5 concentrations over a 24-hour period” is 25 micrograms per cubic metre, according to the Ministry of Environment website.
Air quality is much worse in the Lower Mainland. In Chilliwack, for example, the PM 2.5 concentration at 10 a.m. was 215 micrograms per cubic metre, or more than eight times the acceptable limit.
A smoky skies bulletin has been issued for much of B.C, including the Okanagan.
“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health,” the bulletin states.
“People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, olde adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure,” it says.
“Wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mix of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health,” the bulletin says.
On Tuesday, the BC Wildfire Service began a controlled burn of more than 170 ha of forest west of Peachland. Although the weeks-long operation will increase smoke in the area, the BCWS says the work is necessary to lessen the risk of a major forest fire in the future.