The federal government is providing $15 million for infrastructure improvements at Kelowna’s airport.
The money will be put toward such projects such as expansion of the terminal building, roof replacement, better airfield lighting, and runway upgrades.
As well, some of the funding announced Wednesday will be used to improve COVID-19 testing and screening of passengers. “This work will help ensure continued safe airport operations for passengers, air crews, and airport employees,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.
An additional $3 million will be directed toward general airport operations, Alghabra said.
“As we look to the future and the safe reopening of air travel, investments in our airports will ensure a vibrant and competitive Canadian aviation sector,” he said.
Harjit Sajjan, federal Minister of International Development, suggested more federal money would be forthcoming.
“Canada’s airports have been hit hard by the global COVID-19 pandemic,” Sajjan said. “Airports in British Columbia need additional support . . . We know we have more to do.”
Mayor Colin Basran welcomed the federal funding. “This investment today will play a huge role in helping the Okanagan pull out of economic challenges presented by this pandemic,” he said.
Passenger counts at YLW were 2.1 million in 2019 but fell to 737,000 in 2020 as the pandemic battered the airline industry. In 2021, 829,000 passengers moved through YLW, and expectations for this year based on current and forecast demand are for 1.6 million passengers.
Compared to other airports, YLW has seen a stronger bounceback in passenger numbers “almost in defiance of the economic circumstances”, Basran said.