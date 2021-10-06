Most outbreaks of COVID-19 at long-term care homes in B.C. were triggered by an infected staff member, B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie has found.
In three quarters of the 365 outbreaks examined by Mackenzie in a report released Wednesday, the first case of COVID-19 was in a worker at the care home.
Care aides accounted for 52% of the first cases, also known as index cases, followed by nurses at 12%, and housekeeping and laundry staff at eight percent.
Of all the outbreaks at care homes between March 2020 and February 2021, only 22% of them were traced back to an infected resident. Visitors to care homes accounted for less than one percent of the outbreaks.
Half of all long-term care facilities in B.C. experienced a COVID-19 outbreak in this period, and there were 782 deaths as a result. All those who died were residents.
About 70% of the outbreaks were deemed to be small, with fewer than four people infected, and the average outbreak lasted 26 days.
Forty of the 365 outbreaks were at care homes in the Interior Health region. Measured against population, the rate of COVID-19 cases at care homes in Interior Health was about one-third that of Fraser Health and half that of Vancouver Coastal Health and Northern Health.
The highest rates of COVID-19 were found in both not-for-profit and for-profit care homes contracted by the government, at about 150 cases for every 1,000 beds. The comparable rate in buildings that were owned and managed by the government was 81 cases per 1,000 beds, and it was 43 cases per 1,000 beds that were fully private and received no government funding.
Mackenzie makes seven recommendations, such as increasing paid sick leave for staff of long-term care homes, adding more registered nurses to care homes, eliminating shared rooms, and requiring staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of next Tuesday, under a government policy announced in August, long-term care staff who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, a number equal to seven percent of such employees across Interior Health, will be placed on leave without pay until they agree to get vaccinated.