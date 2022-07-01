The City of Kelowna has managed to raise the Maple Leaf on Canada Day after all.
But the national symbol will only fly “temporarily” because additional repairs to the flagpole must be conducted next week.
With Canada Day festivities about to commence in several downtown locations, drawing crowds that in the past have been estimated to be as high as 60,000, the spectacle of a City Hall unadorned with a Canadian flag loomed large just one day ago.
The city issued a release on Thursday titled ‘Flag pole malfunction’.
“Due to an unfortunate break in the mechanism that raises and lowers the flags at City Hall, the Canadian flag will not be on display this weekend,” the release stated.
“The specialized service to repair the flag pole’s hoisting mechanism is provided by a Vancouver company that was unable to get the repairs in time for Canada Day,” the release stated.
The news prompted a blizzard of criticism and derision on social media. "Pulley and rope? People have been raising flags for centuries, and Kelowna can't do it?" Kim Orr Smith wrote on Facebook.
"Are you kidding!!! City Hall you should be ashamed!" Kathy Gerk wrote on Facebook.
At 7:51 a.m. on Canada Day, a second flag-related release was issued. It transpired that the city was able to fix the “mechanism” without the aid of a Vancouver company.
“Temporary repairs have been made to the flag pole at City Hall, meaning the Canadian flag will be on display this weekend,” the release stated. “The flag has been temporarily restored to the top of the mast.”
Further repairs will be necessary next week, however.
The flags at City Hall have had their ups and downs over the years. In November 2018, the city took down the Maple Leaf to accommodate the producers of a film being shot in downtown Kelowna.
The story was supposed to be set in an American town, and the producers didn't want the Maple Leaf visible in the background.
Last year, some eyebrows were raised when City Hall officials did not immediately lower the flags upon the death of Prince Phillip, as did many other municipalities. The city's belated explanation was that the flag would only be lowered on the day of Phillip's funeral.
After the discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children in unmarked graves at a former Kamloops residential school, Kelowna's City Hall flags. The flags were removed for 215 hours.