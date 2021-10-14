The next step in the redevelopment of the old police station site in downtown Kelowna will be taken by city council on Monday.
Council is expected to begin the rezoning process for the vacant property at 350 Doyle Ave, chaining the designation from institutional to central business commercial.
The city is providing the municipal lot through a long-term lease to RISE Commercial Developments for construction of a 13-storey rental residential building with street-level commercial premises.
As part of the project, the Art Walk will be extended from its current dead-end point at Smith Avenue next to the courthouse through to Doyle Avenue.