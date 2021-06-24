Kelowna city manager Doug Gilchrist made almost 10% more money in 2020 than he did in 2019.
His remuneration as the city's highest-paid employee rose to $289,000 from $264,000, newly-released financial records reveal.
A total of 482 city employees — or 52% of all full-time staff — made more than $75,000, the provincially-set threshold for the salary disclosure of civil servants in B.C.
That’s up 33 from the 449 employees who earned $75,000 or more in 2019. Twenty more managers and 13 unionized employees joined the ranks of the city's biggest income-earners last year.
“The total employee remuneration for 2020 increased by 2.1 percent, or approximately $1.7 million to $79.6 million,” Gilchrist writes in a report going to city council on Monday.
“This increase can be attributed to an average of two per cent in wage and salary increases with the remainder the result of increased staffing to ensure continued service levels to a growing city,” Gilchrist says.
No full-time city employees were laid off after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. By April 2020, as many private businesses closed and people lost their jobs, Kelowna's unemployment rate had climbed to a record 10.2%.
The city did lay off dozens of part-time and casual workers.
“At the end of 2020, we were at 145 (of these workers) but we’re back up to 195 now,” Stu Leatherdale, the city’s human resources director, wrote Friday in an email.
Though a number of city programs and services were curtailed and access to City Hall restricted through much of last year because of the pandemic, salaries were unaffected.
For example, despite a two-thirds drop in passenger travel at YLW, airport manager Sam Samaddar made only slightly less money in 2020 than he did in 2019. His remuneration was $187,290, down from $190,881 the year before.
The pay for mayor and council is linked to the inflation rate. In 2020, Mayor Colin Basran was paid $110,000, up from $107,800 in 2019, and each of the eight councillors was paid about $38,000, compared to $37,000 in 2019.
Councillors got another pay raise this past Jan. 1 with Basran saying a pandemic-related pay freeze, as agreed by councillors in some other cities, wasn’t necessary.
“As a result of the pandemic, council’s workload hasn’t changed,” he told Global Okanagan at the time.
“In fact, I’d say it’s probably the work has gotten harder.”