Police went to a Rutland property twice the day before a resident was found murdered inside the home, it has been revealed.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into the actions of the Kelowna RCMP in the hours before the man was killed.
On May 29, police and mental health care workers twice went to a home in the 3400 block of Sexsmith Road. They were responding to calls expressing concern about the wellness of one of the men who lived there.
"The man departed the residence after the second police attendance," states a press release issued Thursday by the IIO.
On May 30, a different man who lived at the same residence, Thomas Chadwick, was found dead inside the home.
Police immediately identified Lorence Earl Williams, the man they had spoken to the day before, as a suspect in Chadwick's death.
Williams was arrested after a tip from the public and has now been charged with second-degree murder.
The IIO says it has "commenced an investigation to determine if police actions or inactions may have played a role in the incident".
The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.