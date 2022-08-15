Bingo is no more at Chances Casino Kelowna, the gaming facility on Springfield Road, with owner Stan Walt citing the game’s declining popularity.
“This decision has not been made lightly,” Walt wrote on Chance’s Facebook page. “After decades of declining attendance and two years of closure during the pandemic, a full-time bingo operation is unfortunately no longer viable for Chances Casino Kelowna.”
Walt notes his personal connection to bingo dates back to the mid-1980s, when he ran a facility out of the Blue Heights industrial complex along Highway 97 North.
“Seeing bingo unable to re-open is very difficult and I know many people will be very upset not to see it return to Chances Casino Kelowna,” Walt says. “The past two years have seen many casualties in the business world and bingo at Chances is now one of them.”
Casinos across B.C. were allowed to re-open last year after a 16-month shutdown due to COVID-19.