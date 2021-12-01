Hours after saying she needed time to consider a new bill to ban conversion therapy, Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray voted in support of the measure.
Gray had previously voted against a similar bill and said Monday morning she wasn't sure how she would vote when the issue arose again in Parliament.
“As with any legislation, I’ll be attending technical briefings and reviewing it in detail before making any decisions," she said in an email to The Daily Courier at 9:45 a.m.
But less than four hours later, Gray was among all Conservative MPs who voted to support the new bill when it was introduced.
"This version of the bill is different from the legislation that was previously introduced, and it satisfactorily addresses my concerns surrounding the definition and application of conversion therapy said," Gray said in a follow-up email.
It was Conservative MP Rob Moore who asked the House for its unanimous consent to pass Bill C-4.
If passed by the Senate, it will make it a crime to cause someone to undergo conversion therapy, take a minor outside the country to get conversion therapy, or profit from, advertise, or promote the practice.
Conversion therapy is widely discredited as a harmful practice, aimed at trying to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
The Liberals previously introduced two bills to ban conversion therapy but the most recent didn’t pass the Senate before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the September election.
It had passed the House of Commons, however, where 62 of O’Toole’s 119 MPs voted against the bill. Gray was among them.
She and other Conservative MPs complained the wording of the bill was overly broad and could criminalize conversations about sexuality between children and their parents, or with religious leaders.
The Okanagan’s other two Conservative MPs, Dan Albas and Mel Arnold, voted in favour of the bill, as did Richard Cannings, the NDP MP for South Okanagan-Kootenay.
The divided vote among the Conservatives prompted a backlash, with critics charging that O’Toole had failed to live up to his more progressive rhetoric on LGBTQ issues.
Conversion therapy practices can include talk therapy, hypnosis, electric shocks, and fasting. The American Medical Association has condemned the practice as “harmful and ineffective”.
Gray says that as a business owner and former city councillor, she has long been an ally of the LGBTQ community. But her stance opposing the Liberals’ bill to ban conversion therapy earned her a rebuke from the Kelowna Pride group, which asked she not attend this year’s festiva
And Kelowna city councillors unanimously passed their own motion last month opposing conversion therapy and asking the federal Liberal government to reintroduce a bill banning the practice.