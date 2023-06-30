Not everyone will celebrate Canada Day

Westbank First Nation celebrated their culture last week as the Sncewips Museum hosted the Siyaten Festival. There was elk bugling, traditional games, music, drumming and dancing. The event capped off a series of celebrations with powwows for National Indigenous Peoples Day and the Siya Celebration earlier in the week.
In the Syilx Okanagan language, siya means Saskatoon berry, while ten means the time of, says Coralee Miller of the Sncewips Museum.
“This is the time to be harvesting and processing Saskatoon berries,” she said.
There had been a private siya celebration Friday for the Westbank First Nation community, friends and invited guests, while Saturday’s event was open to the public, giving the community an opportunity to come together and see who the Westbank First Nation people are and learn what they are about.
Miller said a lot of non-Indigenous people came out. “That's nice to see,” she said.
People could take in the stick games, which Miller explained are an ancient form of gambling. The games were a way to do trade as well as settle arguments and avoid war.
(Dallas Arcand, a three-time world champion hoop dancer from the Alexander First Nation in Alberta, received a standing ovation for his performance with 13 hoops. Hoop dancing is storytelling without words and Arcand performed a prairie chicken dance as well as a dance about the 13 moons that go around the earth every 28 days.)
It’s a busy time of year, said Miller, and the Siya Celebration and Festival are a great way for Westbank First Nation members to celebrate, dance and be proud of who they are as individuals and as a nation.
But don't expect them to return the favour by celebrating Canada's 166th birthday tomorrow.
Canada Day will be just another day to them, Miller said.
Pamela Barnes and her husband Grouse are Westbank First Nation elders and knowledge keepers.
They had a table set up at the festival to teach about the 13-month syilx calendar that follows the lunar cycles and reflects what’s happening on the land, which Barnes called their grocery, their pharmacy and their hardware store.
They share Miller's opinion of Canada Day and the celebrations around it.
“Canada Day is not a time for us to celebrate yet,” said Barnes. “What are we celebrating? That a few of us managed to live through it all and that government and we haven't reconciled anything?”
The couple are adjunct professors at the UBC Okanagan school of nursing as well as honourary fellows at Okanagan College.
At the university, they teach a 12-hour intensive cultural sensitivity course to third-year nursing students, which includes thousands of years of Okanagan history before contact with fur traders, first-hand accounts of residential schools, current affairs and a look at the way forward.
These days, they are busier than ever with requests to come and teach.
For Barnes, teaching cultural sensitivity is personal.
“I’m one of the few of my people that have survived,” she said. “There are way more that did not survive than any one of us that’s alive. We’re not going to apologize for surviving, ever. And we’re not going anywhere.”
For the Barnes and other Indigenous people, it’s no longer about truth and reconciliation, but rather, truth, accountability, justice, reconciliation and healing.
For Barnes, it’s important to start talking and figure out how to go forward together on these lands.
“It's long overdue that this relationship is adjusted,” she said.
As for how the process is going, Barnes said we’re still at the beginning.
“We’ve just barely scratched the surface of truth,” she said.
Residential schools have been in the news with the finding of potential grave sites in Kamloops. “We’ve known and told these stories for decades and decades, but nobody believed,” she said, adding there are Indian hospitals that aren’t talked about.
“We’re spending a lot of time and energy in Ukraine, working on building cases for crimes against humanity,” said Barnes, adding that is not happening in Canada with the unmarked children’s graves at residential schools.
While governments and churches want to make public apologies, Barnes said they are still withholding records.
“Apologies mean nothing, unless they are accompanied with action and a change in future behaviour,” she said.
“Don’t apologize to me when you’re still withholding the records. Don’t even go there.”
The previous generations attended residential schools, which dismantled Indigenous families and stripped away their language and culture.
Her mother was taken at five years old and never lived at home full-time again.
“My mother and her siblings had medical experiments taken on them,” she added.
Her mother, grandparents and great-grandparents are one of the reasons Barnes offers education and cultural sensitivity courses.
“That and the fact that this is unceded, occupied territory,” she said.
“Stop pretending it’s anything else, because it’s not.”
Nothing has happened to transfer title or jurisdiction to anyone other than Indigenous people under Canadian law, said Barnes.
“We are the host and others are guests, is a nice way to put it, because it wasn’t invited,” she said.
Canadians today have a clear sense of what they expect of newcomers to this country.
“Have their forefathers come into this country in the same way that they expect newcomers to come into this country now?” Barnes asked. “It’s a question everyone needs to ask themselves.”
What Pamela’s great grandfather, grandfather or mother survived was never resolved in their lifetimes.
“Doing this work is a way to give that some purpose,” she said about teaching.
“Because otherwise, what is the purpose of all of that suffering, and all of that that's been passed on and continues to be passed on. It still affects our children, our grandchildren, my great-grandson.”
While residential schools have all closed, data from the 2021 census shows that although Indigenous children under 14 only make up close to eight per cent of the child population in Canada, more than 53 per cent of children in foster care are Indigenous.
Barnes said there has been some progress from the time she was born, when it had been illegal to talk about Indigenous rights and against the law for Indigenous people to go to high school or university.
“There has been progress, however, it’s very slow,” she said. “So, the next generation will carry it forward.”