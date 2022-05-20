A travelling circus that’s been entertaining North Americans for more than 50 years, with the notable exception of 2020 and 2021, will make its first ever stop in Kelowna this summer.
The Royal Canadian International Circus, with a cast and crew of 70 people but no exotic or endangered animals, will raise its big top at the Orchard Park mall parking lot July 6-10.
The massive tent can hold 2,400 people for each of the eight two-hour acrobatic shows to be presented in Kelowna, the first time performances have been held in B.C. outside the Lower Mainland.
“We’re very excited we’re not just going to be driving by Kelowna again this year,” circus spokesperson Cathy Sproule said Friday in an interview, noting the road show makes quite a sight on its own as it involves 14 semi-trailers.
“We’ve been shut down because of the pandemic for two years. It’s been a sad time in the circus world, like for a lot of other businesses, so our performers are just thrilled to be back working and entertaining people again,” she said.
“I think there’a s lot of pent-up demand for live shows after what we’ve all been through,” she said. “We’re already selling out shows in places where we’ve been before.”
The circus features acts such as the Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team from America’s Got Talent, Mexican trapeze artist Claudia Alvarado, and the wonderfully named Motorcycle Thrill Riders in the Globe of Death. Ringmaster Joseph Dominik Bauer is a ninth generation daredevil.
In recognition of changing public attitudes, the circus stopped presenting exotic or endangered animals in its shows five years ago.
“We realized we don’t need performing animals,” Sproule said. “The skill and daring of our international artists, that’s what people want to see.”
The Kelowna shows will be air conditioned, unlike most of the circus’ stops on its seven month touring schedule. “We might not have performed in Kelowna before, but we know how hot it can get there,” Bauer said with a laugh.
- Tickets for the Kelowna shows range from $35 to $50 but a two-for-one deal is being offered for a limited time. See royalcanadiancircus.ca (Promo code for two-for-one tickets is Kelowna)