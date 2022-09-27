Revived plans for part of a long-stalled residential development site in Peachland project far fewer housing units and less amenities than initially forecast.
Instead of 1,700 new homes, a developer is proposing 445 units, in a mix of single-family homes, duplexes, and multi-family buildings, on the slopes of Pincushion Mountain.
And plans for a winery, hotel and spa, ice rink, and village centre have been dropped for now. As well, what was once envisioned to be a championship-grade Greg Norman-designed 18 hole golf course has turned into a “challenging” nine hole course to be completed by November 2025.
“The vision first and foremost is the revitalization of the well-loved Ponderosa golf course as a challenging, high-quality, nine-hole facility, (and) to create a beautiful, inclusive mountainside community,” the developer, Rompsen Group, says in a presentation going to town council tonight.
Town council is to review the downsized development proposal with a view to holding a public information meeting in the future.
A large-scale residential and resort development plan for the lower slopes of Pincushion Mountain was approved by the town in 2011. Aussie golf legend Greg Norman flew into town aboard a helicopter one day to promote the project, which was envisioned to have more than 2,100 new homes and 200 hotel rooms.
There had been a nine-hole golf course in the area. It was closed and land was cleared for new fairways but the overall project foundered. Only 69 homes have been built.
Ownership of the development site is now divided among different groups, the report to council says. The newest development plan for five parcels in the middle of the overall site is being advanced by the Rompsen Group.
Although 1,700 housing units were once envisioned for land now owned by the company, it says a more thorough analysis has shown only 445 homes are feasible.
Its development plan is moving forward separate from the other sites, the report states. Since previous town approvals expired in 2021, a new phased development agreement needs to be struck.
If the nine-hole golf course is not finished by November 1, 2025, the developer would pay the town $100,000 a month to a maximum of $1 million, the report to council states. And if the golf course failed to operate for more than seven months, the developer would transfer ownership of the land to the town for $1.