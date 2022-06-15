Comfortable swimming in Okanagan Lake looks even further off with a heavy inflow of cold water during the past few days.
Water temperatures were nearing 17 C on Sunday before falling to 14.5 C early Wednesday morning, according to an Environment Canada thermometer attached to the W.R. Bennett bridge.
The flow in Mission Creek nearly quadrupled between Monday and early Tuesday morning, to a near-record level of 115 cubic metres per second with heavy rain and quickening snowmelt.
Last year at this time, the lake was 16 C. But it was 21 C by June 23 and then it soared to a summer high of 28.1 C on June 30 as the heat dome enveloped B.C. and Kelowna reached an all-time air temperature record of 45.6 C.
Opinions vary on how warm a lake should be for safe swimming.
The Ontario-based Royal Life Saving Society says ‘cool water’ is between 10 C and 20 C, and cautions that anyone entering water with such a temperature should be alert to the phenomenon of cold water shock, in which sudden immersion can produce a gasp reflex that causes a person to involuntarily draw in enough water to drown.
But the U.S. Coast Guard considers any water below 25 C to be cold, and warns there are risks associated with swimming at such temperatures.
And the U.K. organization Outdoor Swimming Society says water temperatures of 17 C - 20 C offer conditions that are “fresh on entry” but are still comfortable for “lazy-hazy summer swimming”.
Meanwhile, the operators of popular on-water attractions in Kelowna, Penticton, Osoyoos and Peachland has announced changes in the way they will do business this summer.
Instead of offering an all-day or multi-day pass, Splash B.C. Water Parks, also known as Wibit Okanagan, is providing admission only through two-hour windows.
The company says the reservable, two-hour passes will eliminate lines to get onto the bouncy inflatable structures. “No more standing in line and waiting for availability! Know that you have access to our park for the entire time of your choosing!”, Splash BC Water Parks says on its Facebook page.
The two-hour time slots are 10 a.m.-noon; 12:30-2:30; 3 p.m.-5 p.m.; and 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
In years past, people could stay on the attractions as long as they liked. That led to capacity issues at times, the company says. In its reply to a previous customer dismayed by the new two-hour booking periods, the company acknowledged the measure would increase its revenues.
“Unfortunately with our increase in operating costs it was no longer viable for us to remain with the same pass structure as previous years, without having to raise prices. Time slots provide a solution to the majority of the feedback we’ve received over the years, while simultaneously allowing us to keep prices the same,” the company said.
Company officials could not be reached Tuesday.
According to its website, the Splash BC Water Parks opens Thursday in Kelowna at City Park, Friday in Penticton, June 27 in Peachland, and July 3 in Osoyoos.
A two-hour online booking costs $22 at the parks in Osoyoos and Peachland, and $25 for the parks in Kelowna and Penticton.