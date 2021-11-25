The Coquihalla Highway, broken in 20 places, should re-open to essential commercial traffic in late January, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says.
Crews are working around the clock to repair the severely damaged high-speed freeway between Merritt and Hope, which along with the Okanagan Connector provides the fastest driving route between Kelowna and Vancouver.
“All told, about 20 sites have been damaged or washed away and that is about 130 kilometres of the corridor that’s been affected,” Fleming said during a government press conference on ongoing efforts to recover from last week’s devastating flooding.
Five bridges collapsed or were heavily damaged on the Coquihalla, Fleming said. More than 100 pieces of heavy equipment are engaged in the rebuilding process, he said, and rock blasting is underway at three sites.
“This is going to be a daunting task to get that highway back to being fully operational,” Fleming said. “We’re reasonably optimistic that enough temporary repairs can be completed to allow commercial traffic on the corridor in about two months’ time, by late January.”
But weather conditions will play a role in whether that target is reached, he cautioned.
When the highway can be reopened to essential travel only, there will be two 25-km long segments where there will be only one lane in each direction, with reduced speeds in effect.
The highway was most impacted by flooding in its lower sections, north of Hope. The higher-elevation sections, which experience the harshest wintertime conditions, were mostly unaffected, Fleming said.
“We will have the same road standards there as before the storms,” he said, referring specifically to areas such the snowshed hill, the 1,244 metre Coquihalla Summit near the old toll booth plaza, Larson Hill, and on towards Merritt.
Across the southern part of the province, more than 200 highway sites were damaged by mudslides and washouts caused by heavy rains and swollen rivers, Fleming said.
“We’ve never seen anything like this in B.C. in terms of how many highways were impacted all at once,” he said. “Some of these highways are vital to the movement of essential goods but all of them are vital for the people who live and travel in those areas."