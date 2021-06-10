Builders of Kelowna's new Costco want special permission from the city to use a mobile rock crusher on the property.
Some rocks on the Baron Road development site are too large to be economically hauled away in dump trucks to a gravel pit, the company says.
Mobile rock crushers are normally permitted only in industrial zones because of their potential to cause noise and dust that annoy neighbours, municipal staff say.
But they're recommending council approve the request for a special permit that would allow rock crushing on-site for up to eight hours a day, excepting weekends and holidays, for three months.
"Utilizing a mobile rock crusher on the property would reduce the number of trips travelled to and from the site to remove any oversized native materials," municipal planner Andrew Ferguson writes in a report to city council.
"Less trips to and from the property will result in slightly less traffic and subsequently reduce the greenhouse gas emissions," Ferguson says.
About 4,500 cubic metres of large rocks need to be removed from the site. Hauling it would require 320 dump truck loads, with vehicles travelling between 7,600 km and 10,880 km, according to estimates from WSP Canada, the company providing civil engineering services to Costco.
"Mitigation measures will be applied to reduce dust and we propose that noise impacts will be no greater than other machinery used under accepted construction practices," Andrew Bruce, a WSP representative, writes in a letter to the city.
While the rock crusher would be moved around the site, between Leckie Road and Baron Road, it would always be at least 50 metres away from any home, Bruce says.
A bulldozer produces noise of between 80-90 decibels while a mobile rock crusher generates levels of between 90 and 99 decibels, Bruce says.
City council will decide at a meeting on June 22 whether to allow use of the mobile rock crusher. Interested members of the public can address council on the matter.