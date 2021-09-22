Freshly retired legendary Canadian broadcaster Jim Hughson once said he had a secret trove of embarrassing work-related apparel.
"I've got a closet full of jackets, but you can't wear any of them. Everyone had such bad taste," Hughson told an interviewer in 1991.
Perhaps he was also thinking of a groovy tight-fitting t-shirt he wore when appearing at public events as an employee of Kelowna radio station CKIQ in the mid-1970s.
A picture, posted on BCRadioHistory.com, shows a smiling and mustachioed, 19-year-old Hughson at a promotional event inside a Kelowna supermarket. The shirt has a cartoon Ogopogo bursting out of the letter Q.
Hughson was already climbing up the ladder of a career that would span 42 years and include a dozen Stanley Cup finals, two World Series, and two Olympic games. Kelowna was his second stop after Fort St. John.
"He was an excellent employee," Walter Gray, who founded CKIQ, recalled Wednesday in an interview.
"He was a natural when it came to broadcasting and getting along with people," said Gray, also a four-term Kelowna mayor. "He was a bit of a junior superstar, quite frankly."
Hughson moved to Vancouver after he left Kelowna. He worked as the play-by-play man for the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs before becoming the lead announcer for CBC's Hockey Night in Canada in 2008.
"It has been an honour, privilege, and pleasure to join Canadian hockey fans in watching so many fantastic games over the years," Hughson, 65, said in a release from Sportsnet. "I look forward to continuing watching together, but from the same side of the television."
An article in The Athletic, an online sports magazine, says Hughson has retired to the Okanagan.