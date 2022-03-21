A study has confirmed microplastics are present in Okanagan Lake.
Okanagan College students and local community partners have teamed up to determine if there are any microplastics in the local water ecosystem and what impact they may have.
Initial results confirm that microplastics (less than five millimetres in diameter) are present in local water sources.
The researchers noted the concentrations of microplastics appear to be low, relative to other, similar studies that have been conducted in the Great Lakes, and low as compared to similar studies in the marine environment.
“We are talking about teaspoons of plastic over 30,000 litres of water,” said Erin Radomske, professor with the college’s Water Engineering Technology Diploma program. “However, these findings remind us that people should continue to be mindful of their behaviours as it relates to plastics.”
The college worked with Kelowna residents Gregg Howald, Ryan Cope and Jan Vozenilek, who witnessed plastic pollution’s devastating global reach, and impact on the marine wildlife while at Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge.
“Microplastics are a global issue, and we are only now beginning to investigate the implications of plastics that could persist for centuries in our ecosystems,” noted Howald, CEO of FreshWater Life.
Microplastics Okanagan was launched in August, when water samples were taken from Okanagan Lake near Kelowna. Samples were collected using a manta trawl, which has a long-armed float with a mouth that skims the surface and trails a net to collect samples.
Five sampling locations were selected: north and south of the W.R. Bennett Bridge, near the outflow of Kelowna’s wastewater treatment facility, around the mouth of Mission Creek, and further south of the creek. The research team then approached the City of Kelowna to collect wastewater samples from the treatment facility itself. These were collected in the fall.
Eight students and professors from Okanagan College’s Water Engineering Technology Diploma program worked with the researchers to analyze the samples. An innovative project conducted in their final year of studies saw students review the samples and document results from the lake and Kelowna’s wastewater treatment facility.
More information about the project is available on the Microplastics Okanagan website.
Joshua Sztanko, who hails from Niagara Falls, was one of the college students who worked on the project.
“Our work involved isolating, verifying and measuring microplastics from the samples provided,” explained Sztanko, who will graduate this year. “This was a phenomenal capstone project in that it offered a real-world learning opportunity with microplastics and the chance to contribute to a study that has an impact right here in the Okanagan where we live.”
“The students’ report showed there were differences between the five sample sites,” notes Radomske. “These were very small — on the order of grams per site. The research showed us that the techniques employed are effective for detecting microplastics on the surface and that yes, sadly, microplastics are present on the surface, although not in huge abundance.”
“Microplastics came from larger pieces of plastic: bags, bottles, fibres. That little bit of plastic that flies off the boat or falls in the creek, breaks down and can accumulate. We all need to be mindful of our own choices and influences.”
“This is a very impressive collaboration between the folks at Freshwater Life, the City of Kelowna, and the students at Okanagan College,” said Okanagan Basin Water Board Executive Director Anna Warwick Sears. “Their initial findings are troubling but perhaps not unexpected. Plastic seems to have permeated all our lives. By putting a spotlight on the issue, we hope people will be encouraged to help protect Okanagan waters – the source of our drinking water and for all living things.”
“This scoping study helps us understand the issue from a local perspective,” added Cope, founder of Seven in the Ocean. “Effective collaboration always has the best outcomes, so we’re thrilled with the partnerships we’ve formed.”
The Okanagan Basin Water Board provided funding for the project. The plan is to produce a documentary.