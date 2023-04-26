Housing values outpacing tax increases: city

While your city tax bill will rise in 2023, the value of your house is rising faster.
That was one of the messages delivered to Kelowna city council as its 2023 budget inched closer to final approval on Monday.
The average homeowner will pay $2,373 in city property taxes in 2023. That’s 3.78 per cent, or $87, more than in 2022. Taxes from other local authorities are added to the bill.
“It’s important to point out that even though the average homeowner has seen their house value increase by 14 per cent, the same average homeowner will only see an increase in their property taxes of 3.78 per cent,” financial planning manager Melanie Antunes told council during a presentation. “This is because the average property owner impact is determined by the change in the taxation required by the city to operate for the year, not the change in the average property assessment value.”
The total 2023 tax demand is $176.6 million, which represents approximately a quarter of the city’s operational revenues. Most city funding comes from other sources such as reserves and surplus, fees and charges, and grants.
The presentation contained no new surprises for councillors, who have discussed the budget in several previous meetings.
First to third readings were given to a number of budget-related bylaws and final readings to a couple more.
Highlights, according to the city, include:
• a one-per-cent public safety levy to fund six new RCMP members, four firefighters and four bylaw officers.
• $31 million in parks improvements and development, $35 million for infrastructure renewal, $16.9 million for parkland acquisitions and $2 million for general land acquisitions
• $25.4 million in transportation projects, including $6.5 million for active transportation networks, $3.3 million in road renewal, and $1.2 million for a planned Okanagan College transit exchange enhancement
• $75,000 to conduct a housing needs assessment
• Nearly $1 million for climate-action initiatives and expansion of public electric vehicle charging stations
• Nearly $3 million in grants for the Mill Creek Flood Protection project and KLO Mission Creek sewer connection.
Coun. Rick Webber wanted to know whether collecting taxes for the other local agencies costs the city much money. He was told it didn’t.
The city’s five-year plan projects a tax hike of 5.01 per cent in 2024, followed by hikes of 4.79, 4.89 and 4.18 per cent.
Council also approved deals to bring city water and sewer services to a portion of the Okanagan Indian Band, and to build and maintain the Okanagan Rail Trail on band land north of the airport.
Work on the last undeveloped portion of the rail trail will begin when the federal government transfers the 2.3-kilometre portion to the band.
The trail in that area will be packed with crushed gravel, like the Lake Country sections of the trail. A signing ceremony may happen in May.
Council awarded a development permit for a five-storey women’s shelter and supportive housing complex on Richter Street.
The building, to be run by NOW Canada Society at 2609-2611 Richter St., near Wardlaw Avenue, will have a 10-unit shelter on the second floor and 24 supportive housing units on the top three floors.