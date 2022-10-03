Two more six-storey rental buildings near downtown Kelowna are expected to win city council approval this afternoon.
Two more midrises coming for the edge of downtown Kelowna
- Daily Courier Staff
A development with 192 suites and a daycare is planned for the south-east corner of Gordon Drive and Lawrence Ave. There already is a daycare on the site; it would be demolished if the project wins council approval.
Municipal staff say the proposal is consistent with several objectives outlined in the official community plan, including boosting residential density, particularly with rental units, near the downtown core.
The other six-storey residential development on council's agenda is located in the 600 block of Coronation Avenue. It would have 60 suites, including some ground-level townhomes facing Coronation.
"The proposed architectural style of the building is intended to reflect elements of the surrounding Art Deco and Craftsmen styles of existing housing in the neighborhood," reads part of a staff report to council.
Several similar-sized multi-family buildings have been constructed in the area and along the Clement Avenue corridor in recent years, staff note.
