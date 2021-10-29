Westbank First Nation did not provide the required one-year notice of its intention to close the Pine Acres long-term care home to family members of those who live at the facility.
The band announced two weeks ago that it would shut Pine Acres in mid-January, forcing the transfer of approximately 50 residents to other care homes.
Under the province's Community Care and Assisted Living Act, operators of care homes must give a year's notice of a planned closure to residents of the facility, their family members, and the government.
"A licensee must not suspend, temporarily or permanently, operation of a community care facility unless the licensee has, at least one year before the suspension begins, given written notice to the following: a medical health office, persons in care, the contact persons of the persons in care, the parents or representatives of the persons in care," the Act states.
Sheryl Theessen, whose husband Chuck has lived at Pine Acres for almost seven years, found out in an email two weeks ago as she was visiting him that Pine Acres was being closed in mid-January.
"That was the first notice we had that it was going to close. They definitely didn't give us a year's notice," Theessen said Friday in an interview.
Although a year's notice is required, operators of long-term care homes can request an exemption from this requirement, Interior Health says.
"While the Residential Care Regulation requires one year notice, operators can request an exemption when accelerated relocations are able to occur in a safe manner," Interior Health said in a statement emailed to The Daily Courier.
Such requests must include an explanation of why the exemption is being sought, the Ministry of Health said in a separate email.
"They would need to provide the rationale as well as any other information that the medical health officer requires," the ministry statement read.
It's not clear when the WFN informed health authorities of its intention to close Pine Acres or if it provided a rationale requesting an exemption from the one-year notification requirement.
"Following the announcement by the First Nation and the notification provided to residents and families, Interior Health immediately began working with them to plan safe and smooth transitions to alternate care homes," the IH statement said.
"Discussions around where residents will move include consideration of individual and family preferences," the statement said.
During a meeting at Pine Acres on Wednesday, family members of people in care at the facility were told by IH representatives "there shouldn't be a problem" transferring residents to other care facilities before mid-January, Theessen said.
The WFN did not respond to a request for comment Friday on when it notified the government of its intention to close Pine Acres.
In a press release announcing the closure, the band cited staffing difficulties and in particular what it said was the difficulty of finding enough workers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as reasons for its shutdown.