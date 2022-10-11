British Columbians and tourists were more eager than ever to leave the madding crowds behind them in the cities this year with a record number of reservations made in provincial parks.
More than 317,000 reservations were processed through the online BC Parks system, up 26% from 2019 numbers.
“It has been another exceptionally busy season for BC Parks as more people discover and enjoy the health benefits of being in nature,” Kelly Green, parliamentary secretary for the environment, said in a government release.
Officials credit user-friendly upgrades made this past spring to the online reservation system for much of the increase. It has more flexible search options, an interactive map that shows when reservable sites become available, saved booking preferences, and large photos of individual campsites.
BC Parks has more than 10,000 reservable day-use and overnight accommodations available.
Some provincial parks are closed for the season but others - such as Bear Creek off Westside Road - are open through the upcoming weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the Discover BC camping website was still showing available for Friday through Sunday at Bear Creek.