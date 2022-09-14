Slushies were in high demand this summer on the slopes of Big White.
From July 7 to last Sunday, the Globe Cafe at the mountain resort east of Kelowna sold 3,860 oz of the delectable summer treat.
As it usually does to mark the end of a winter or summer operating season, Big White has issued a press releasing chronicling the previous months in a by-the-numbers format.
Through the summer, a season at Big White that focuses on mountain biking, hiking, and music - the resort sold 829 Mountain Bun breakfast sandwiches, 427 ice creams, and 2,314 coffees.
It also sold thousands of tickets to events such as the return of Craft & Country, a beer and music festival, and the Freeride Days Mountain Bike Festival.
“For the past two summers, we’ve had to cut back significantly on what we could offer our guests due to COVID-19,” Michael J. Ballingall, Big White’s senior vice-president, said in a release. “Overall, this year, we’ve had a very successful, and fun, summer season.”
Big White’s ski season is scheduled to begin on Nov. 24. Until then, on-mountain access is limited and visitors are asked to follow the approved off-season trail access map available on the Big White website.