What’s the last act of kindness or charity you showed a Kelowna resident?
Colin Basran:
I was at my weekly volunteer shift at KGH and asked someone how they were doing. They proceeded to tell me about their partner’s health troubles and a home renovation nightmare. Afterwards she thanked me for taking the time to listen and for being empathetic. Not all of us have the gift of time or money to give. Simple gestures like a smile or holding a door open for someone go a long way.
Tom Dyas:
I’ve always believed in giving back to Kelowna. Even today, I was a sponsor of the United Way Drive Thru Breakfast, just like always. Personally, a few weeks ago I witnessed a car crash outside my office. A mother and her two children were in the car and visibly shocked. I spent time with them and did what I could to comfort them. This is the sense of community and compassion our neighbours expect.