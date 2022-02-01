The number of British Columbians in hospital with COVID-19 has peaked among all age groups and a downward trend is underway, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
“It does look like we are at our peak of hospitalizations and this is where we would expect to be given the modelling that we’ve been using to help us understand the trajectory,” Henry said Tuesday.
“It’s coming down along all age groups. That bump up that we saw in the younger category, zero to 19 year age group, has also levelled off and is also starting to come down,” Henry said.
About 95% of those who’ve been hospitalized recently for COVID-19 have had been infected with the Omicron variant, Henry said. Their average length of stay in hospital has been four days, compared to the seven days that was typical for patients with the Delta variant.
Of those infected with the Delta variant, 5.1% needed hospitalization, Henry said. The comparable figure for those infected with Omicron was just 1.3%.
Also compared to the Delta variant, those hospitalized with Omicron were about two-thirds less likely to require intensive care, and less than half as likely to die from the disease.
Henry also presented data that provided a clearer picture of the relationship between COVID-19 and hospitalizations related to the disease in B.C.
Since Dec. 1, 2021, 550 people with COVID-19 have been in hospital. But for 44% of them, COVID-19 was not the reason they had been admitted; rather they were admitted for other reasons and were subsequently determined while in hospital to be infected with COVID-19.
Of the 550 patients, 40% of them were admitted because they had COVID-19 and were experiencing respiratory difficulties, but they did not require intensive care. The remaining 16% of patients were admitted because of COVID-19 and they did require critical care.
Although the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has been at a pandemic peak, Henry said the health care system is currently managing to treat everyone.
“While it is under severe strain, it is to the credit of so many who have stepped up and gotten vaccinated that our hospitals are coping, even though we’re stretched,” Henry said.
Ongoing public health orders, such as half-capacity limits at entertainment venues and the closure of bars and nightclubs, has also helped to slow the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant and kept people out of hospital, Henry said.
“We’re looking forward to when we can start to lift some of those measures but right now it still remains important to do those things that work, knowing that 1.3% of 2,000 people a day, or 1,500 people a day, is still a large number of people who could need hospital care,” Henry said.
Although many COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred at care homes and health care facilities around B.C. in recent weeks, Henry said many fewer older people have required hospitalization than during earlier waves of the pandemic.
“The severity of illness for most is far less and this is absolutely because of the very high levels of vaccination and booster doses among residents of long-term care and in staff,” Henry said.
As a result, she said, restrictions at care homes have been eased to allow residents to name two people, rather than just one, who they would like to have visit them, even if the facility has a COVID-19 outbreak.
All visitors must be fully vaccinated and wear personal protective equipment.