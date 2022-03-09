When Marion Bremner became the first female director on the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce board in 1978, that was one hurdle overcome for women.
The next challenge for the chamber was finding a new place to hold its board meetings.
At the time, the group gathered at the Kelowna Club, where women were not allowed.
“Meeting venues were quickly changed,” the chamber noted in a release issued Tuesday that announced Bremner had been named its Business Leader of the Year for 2021.
The chamber has lauded Bremner for her long involvement in the Kelowna community, as a volunteer, civic politician, and activist.
“Her selection by our independent judging committee was unanimous, and what a stellar choice it is,” incoming chamber president Pamela Pearson said in the release. “Reading through Marion’s accomplishments really puts into perspective how much impact a single individual can have on a community.”
Bremner, a Kelowna resident since 1974, is a former bank manager, a past president of the chamber, and she was elected to Kelowna city council four times, between 1988 and 1999.
She founded the Habitat for Humanity branch in Kelowna, had a high ranking position with the Kiwanis Club and, since 2000, has worked as manager of the local Meals on Wheels program.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meals on Wheels has doubled the number of its weekly food deliveries to Kelowna residents.
Bremner will be a featured speaker at the chamber’s Business Excellence Awards gala on March 30 at the Delta Grand hotel. For more information and for tickets, see kelownachamber.org