Some street drugs now being sold in the Southern Interior have fentanyl concentrations five times higher than usual, Interior Health warned Wednesday.
“Multiple drug samples in communities across the region have been found to contain up to 55% fentanyl. The average is plus or minus 10%,” Interior Health said in an ‘urgent drug alert’ bulletin.
There is a “high risk of overdose with severe complications including death”, IH says.
Products may be sold as ‘down’, heroin, or fentanyl, in a wide range of colours and textures, IH says.
As well, some tested samples have 25% levels of benzodiazepine; the average is less than two percent, IH says. The drug can cause prolonged sedation, up to several hours, IH says.
On posters promoting the urgent drug alert, there is this message from IH to users of illegal drugs, ‘Start Low and Go Slow!’.
People should also use drugs in the company of others, IH says, so help can be summoned if needed.