A vehicle that went off Westside Road after a collision and the body of its driver have been located in Okanagan Lake.
They were found in 170 feet of water. A 47-year-old West Kelowna woman has been identified as the dead driver. Her name is not being released.
RCMP divers with help from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and the Kelowna fire department located the car and driver and brought them out of the water.
On June 24, a grey sports utility vehicle hit a Kia SUV while attempting to pass it going north on Westside Road. The grey SUV veered off the road and went down into the lake, according to witnesses.
Search and rescue said the vehicle recovery was part of their busiest week on record.
The local volunteers also rescued injured mountain bikers on Gillard Forest Service Road and in Powers Creek, where a helicopter was needed to get the cyclist out.
The Penticton search and rescue helicopter was called in again to rescue an injured cliff jumper at Fintry Falls.
A missing person call at Smith Creek ended when the subject walked out on her own.
COSAR crews are also involved in a search in Kamloops for a missing motorcyclist.
Another fatal accident took place Friday morning near Enderby.
A two-vehicle collision on Highway 97A claimed the life of a Calgary man.
About 1:30 a.m, officers from the North Okanagan RCMP attended a two-vehicle collision in the 5300 block of Highway 97A.
Preliminary findings suggested a motorcycle, southbound on Highway 97A, collided with a pick-up truck as it entered onto the highway.
The 58-year old motorcyclist was declared deceased at the scene.
Highway 97A was closed in both directions to allow emergency personnel to safely complete their work.