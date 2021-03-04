Daily case counts doubled from one to two in Vernon. There were four cases in Penticton, compared to three the week before.
Large areas of the B.C. Southeast continued to report no new cases last week, including regions around Nelson, Creston, Castlegar, Kimberley, and Fernie.
The rate of infection among people across the region served by Interior Health has declined by two-thirds since early January, according to the latest situation report from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Infection rates across B.C. have also fallen for people over age 80, attesting to the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Weekly deaths across B.C. due to COVID-19 are down two-thirds from early January, while hospitalizations are down by one-quarter, according to the most recent situation report.
As of Feb. 20, 1,342 British Columbians had died of COVID-19. Thirty-one percent were over 90; 69% were over 80; and 88% were over 70.
No one under 30 has died of COVID-19 in B.C.
Community-specific information on COVID-19 is released each Wednesday.