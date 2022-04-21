A public washroom described as a “monstrosity” won’t sit high-and-dry next to a long delayed children’s water park in Peachland much longer.
Town council decided this week to spend at least $40,000 to build a ramp to the washroom so people with mobility issues can use it.
Alternatives were to spend less money and build only a set of stairs or get rid of the washroom entirely and further postpone the opening of the splash park.
Coun. Keith Fielding described the washroom - essentially a big black metal box placed in Heritage Park along scenic Beach Avenue - as a “monstrosity”, an unflattering description echoed by other councillors.
“The problem is we ordered a washroom never having seen what it would look like. It got here, and it’s ugly,” said Coun. Pam Cunningham.
With council’s direction to build a ramp, even if it costs more than $40,000 currently in the budget, the hope is the splash park, first discussed almost a decade ago, will be open by the coming Victoria Day long weekend.
It was to have opened on Canada Day 2021 but the construction process was plagued by delays.
“That darn washroom. I don’t like it, and I would like to see it gone,” said Mayor Cindy Fortin. “But people have been waiting for the splash pad for so long. Let’s get on with it and work out a way to deal with that ugly washroom later on.”
Some councillors were mystified that Interior Health required the new splash park to have on-site washrooms when there are public washrooms directly across Beach Avenue. “They don’t want kids running across the road,” town operations manager Shawn Grundy told council.
But several councillors noted there have been children’s amenities in Heritage Park for decades and there’s never been a concern with having washrooms across Beach Avenue.
It cost the town about $100,000 to buy the controversial new washrooms, council heard. Town officials had asked Interior Health if porta-potties would be acceptable at the new splash park, but the answer was no.