Who — or what — do you call to tow a tow truck?
Mario’s Towing lifted a cargo truck out of the ditch on slippery Galiano Road in Kelowna at 1 p.m. Thursday, but as the tow-truck driver walked back to his rig, he watched and then ran back as it started to slide down the icy slope.
It went over the road edge and crashed through a fence as a passenger slept through the incident. The driver and a supervisor waited for a second tow truck to arrive. The driver called the city asking to get the road plowed and sanded, but was told incorrectly that it is a private road. Later, however, the city said it was sending a truck.
Mario’s sent its own crew to clean up spilled fuel and empty the truck’s tank. Another tow truck came along to pull the first truck out of the ditch.