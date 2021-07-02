Members of the Westbank First Nation youth council made sure the issue of Indigenous children dying at residential schools wasn’t forgotten on Canada Day.
Band members and supporters, wearing orange shirts, gathered at the Westside Road-Highway 97 interchange Thursday morning for a demonstration and to unveil two giant banners from the overpass for drivers below to see — one with the words, “#CancelCanadaDay, There is no Pride in Genocide” and the second reading “Schools should never have graveyards.”
Both banners referenced the 1,323 and counting lives of the children who never made it home from residential schools
as well as puti kwu ala, meaning “we are still here.”
“Think about this, kids being rounded up like cattle, taken hundreds of kilometres from home to be forced to attend abusive schools, if we can even call them that, at the hands of the church and the Canadian government,” said Brianna Wilson, a WFN youth council mentor, speaking before the banners were hung.
She urged to people to go home and do some homework to learn about how the government tried to erase an entire population.
After learning of the discovery of the 751 unmarked graves at a Saskatchewan residential school, Wilson felt she had to do something and came up with the idea of hanging the banners from the interchange.
The idea started small, but that changed after Wilson reached out to local television personality and interior designer Jillian Harris.
Harris and her team responded quickly and sponsored the event, which grew from there.
“Cancelling so-called Canada Day is about letting us mourn,” said Wilson, referring to efforts to bypass Canada Day celebrations this year in honour of residential school victims.
“The best analogy I have seen to date is this, would you light fireworks and have a big party if your neighbour was having a funeral for their babies next door?
“This about demanding respect and the space to feel.”
Wilson said it warmed her heart to see everyone at the demonstration, wearing orange and standing in solidarity with WFN youth.