Voters in downtown Kelowna and at UBC Okanagan and Okanagan College made Loyal Wooldridge their number one choice for a seat on city council.
Wooldridge, a one-term incumbent, won polls set up in the annex of the Kelowna Community Theatre, as well as polls conducted at the university and college. He also came second overall.
It was a remarkable ascendancy for Wooldridge, who claimed the eighth and final councillor seat four years ago.
But Ron Cannan, a former Conservative MP making a political comeback at the local level where he started 26 years ago, won the most votes at virtually all the other polling stations this election, from the Mission to North Glenmore, and Rutland to the central neighbourhoods around the Parkinson rec centre.
The city released detailed poll-by-poll results on Wednesday, and by and large the data from each polling station generally conformed to the overall totals.
One striking feature, though, is how poorly incumbents fared across most areas of Kelowna, with no apparent strongholds, and how well first-time successful candidates like Gord Lovegrove and Rick Webber performed.
For example, Maxine De Hart, who topped the polls overall in 2018 with 16,706 votes, barely hung onto her seat this time around, finishing eighth with 11,218.
That’s despite De Hart’s campaign effectively receiving a huge last minute publicity boost with the return after three years of a popular drive-in fundraising breakfast that bears her name just days before the election.
De Hart won nine polling stations in 2018. This time, she won only one: the ’special voting poll’ that was conducted at nine long-tem care homes and Kelowna General Hospital.
Three other incumbents who ran for re-election finished in the bottom half of the top-eight spots while Gail Given, on council since 2014, lost her seat, finishing a distant tenth. Given topped several polls in the 2018 election; this time, she cracked the top eight finishers' list in only a handful of polling stations.
On the other hand, former Global Okanagan news anchor Rick Webber came third overall, and retired university engineering professor Good Lovegrove came fourth, with both of them drawing strong support from all parts of Kelowna.
“I believe Kelowna voters had a variety of concerns they believed hadn’t been adequately responded to by the previous council, and they showed their displeasure with their votes,” Webber said in an email Wednesday.
“I presume the newcomers represent a blank slate and perhaps a new perspective,” Webber said.
For his part, Lovegrove described the mood of voters succinctly: “One word, angst. Talking with over 11,000 residents and business owners, it was clear many folks were unhappy with recent decisions and wanted change."
About 30.3 percent of eligible Kelowna voters cast ballots in this election.
“If the voter turnout had been higher, there likely would have been more turnover,” Lovegrove said.
The new council, along with mayor-elect Tom Dyas, will be sworn in at the Inaugural Meeting on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre. The event is open to the public.
Council’s first regular meeting will be Nov. 14.