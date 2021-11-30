BC Transit is warning that bus service in Kelowna may be unreliable due to a labour shortage.
Schedules may be altered on short notice and cancellation notices will be posted on the BC Transit website, the transit provider said in a news release issued Tuesday.
A reduced schedule is being developed to go into effect in January.
“Like many other customer-facing organizations, BC Transit is currently facing a labour shortage. This challenge is significantly impacting BC Transit’s ability to deliver reliable scheduled service,” the news release said.
“The current impacts to service have resulted in the need to alter schedules on short notice.”
In a further email, BC Transit said a recruitment campaign is on hire more drivers. To find out about job opportunties in the Kelowna system, go to workatfirst.com.
The Kelowna system is operated by First Canada.
People can sign up to receive route-specific email notifications at bctransit.com/kelowna/schedules-and-maps/alerts.
In October, Al Peressini, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722, said low wages and uncertain work conditions were the reasons a shortage of bus drivers in Kelowna.
Service on many routes had been disrupted at the time.
“We’ve never missed as many trips as we have lately because they just can’t find enough drivers,” Peressini said then.
On one morning in October, Peressini said the system was short 12 drivers, which he said represented “a huge percentage” of those needed to operate the 31-route system on a typical morning.
The system has about 110 full-time and 55 part-time drivers, he said.
“Our wages are quite a bit lower than the wages for drivers in other parts of the province and a lot less than what drivers can earn in the trucking industry,” Peressini said.
“The start rate out of training is $23.80 an hour and they have to be available for 18 days a month, but with no guarantee of working any hours at all, Peressini said. “They can walk down the street and get a job driving a dump truck for $35 an hour so of course a lot of guys do that.”