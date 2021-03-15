Kelowna city council wants to hear more about making it easier for residents to build carriage houses in the urban core and more four-plexes in the area around Kelowna General Hospital.
On Monday, council gave city staff the green light to proceed with multiple bylaw amendments that could lead to both.
Municipal planners say easing the rules about building carriage houses could help increase residential density in certain areas of the city and take greater advantage of existing infrastructure such as sewer and water lines, and parks.
Meanwhile, the addition of four-plexes on as many as 70 properties in the KGH area — on Aberdeen Street, Glenwood Avenue, Burnett Street and Woodlawn Street — could take advantage of city rules that allow them to be built on smaller lots in some parts of the city.
Council also asked staff for minor amendments to subdivision rules, a review of the current car-share program in the city as it relates to parking variances for development, and creation of a new staff-level committee to improve urban and architectural design.
While not expressing support for the staff proposals until they see a report on each later this year, councillors did have comments about the plan for the advisory design committee.
Coun. Luke Stack said he hoped the committee would be “inspirational” rather than “directional.”
Saying some in the community already feel city hall is too “prescriptive” when it comes to how new buildings are to look, Stack said that should be left to trained professionals such as architects.
Coun. Brad Sieben agreed, saying there is already debate in the community about what “looks good and what doesn’t” and building design can be very subjective.
The creation of the committee — which would be staff-led but use outside resources such as advice from architects and landscape architects — would aim to develop best management practices in urban development, say staff.
Creation of such a committee would be a return to past of sorts, as the city has an advisory design team in place from 2013 to 2016.