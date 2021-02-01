They may be little and yappy, but Chihuahuas are increasingly popular in the Central Okanagan.
The breed is now the third most commonly-licensed dog in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Peachland, licensing records show.
Chihuahuas didn't even make the Top 10 list in 2007. But by 2017, they were in fourth spot and they've continued their ascendancy since then, according to an updated list of popular dog breeds released Monday by the Central Okanagan Regional District.
What's a Chihuahua like? The Internet, as with most things, is divided.
"It is a yippy, angry, shivering abomination that is ready to have a heart attack if you so much as look at it the wrong way," one poster on Reddit says.
Counters Dogtime.com: "Their charms include their small size, big personality, and variety in coat types and colors."
Labrador retrievers are the most numerous canines across greater Kelowna, with Shih Tzus in second spot. They were also the two most common dogs four years ago, but the rising popularity of Chihuahuas chased Border Collies out of third spot.
Name-wise, Charlie is now the most popular dog's name, up from second spot in 2017. Bella, the most popular dog name four years ago, has slipped down to second.
The third most popular dog name now is Daisy, which was in fourth spot four years ago.
Name and breed information is released by the regional district every February as a way of reminding the 22,000 dog owners in the Central Okanagan that it's time to renew their pet's license.
Before Feb. 28, the cost is $20 for a dog that's been spayed or neutered. Afterwards, it's $40, and $80 for a dog that hasn't been spayed or neutered.
Regional officials say the easiest renewal option is through rdco.com/dogs
In-person renewals can also be done at local municipal offices, but people entering such facilities are reminded of the need to wear masks and observe physical distancing.
Four years ago, there were 86 dogs named Winston in greater Kelowna, but only two Churchills. There were 12 Kelowna dogs named Elvis, four named Presley, and one named Ringo Starr.
There were 16 Romeos and two Juliets, but only one dog named Shakespeare.
Last year, new Kelowna dog names included Lebron, Porkchop, and Siren. And, coincidentally or not, some Kelowna dogs in 2020 were given the names 'Chaos' and 'Armageddon'.