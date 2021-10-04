The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C. from last Friday through Monday was down from recent days.
An average of 662 positive tests were confirmed on each of the past three days. That's down from the seven-day rolling average of about 740 cases seen late last week.
However, the government cautioned in its daily pandemic update that the new numbers were provisional and subject to change.
Of the new cases, 414 were in the interior Health region. That was second highest in B.C., after the 782 new cases in Fraser Health.
Case counts in the relatively sparsely populated Northern Health region continue to surge, with 346 positive tests between Friday and Monday. Northern Health has a population of less than 300,000 people, compared to Interior Health's population of 750,000.
Meanwhile, the provincial one-shot vaccination rate rose to 88.2% on Monday, up from 88% on Friday. The full vaccination rate, measuring how many people have had both of the two necessary jabs, rose to 82.3% from 81.1%.
During the last two weeks of September, those who were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 accounted for 81% of all hospitalizations due to the disease.