Those who drink and boat on Okanagan Lake are once again risking a ticket from the RCMP.
Police say their seasonal boat patrols, which started Friday, have a focus on drunk boaters.
Alcohol is responsible for about 40% of boating-related fatalities each year in Canada, Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said in a release.
"Whether you are swimming, canoeing, kayaking, or operating a motorized watercraft, if you are going out on the water, stay sober," Terleski said.
As well, everyone who operates a power-driven boat needs a valid marine licence, Terleski notes. Failure to produce such a licence could result in a $250 ticket.
Lots of boaters have been out in recent days, taking advantage of record-breaking conditions above above 30C. The lake's temperature has also spiked, from just 13C on Tuesday to 20C on Thursday.
Conditions will be cooler and wetter Saturday with a high of just 18C, before a warming trend is re-established Sunday with temperatures rising to 25 C by Tuesday under sunny skies.