Regina may be the Queen City of the Canadian Prairies, but it’s no Quebec City.
Only Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, along with city councillors Loyal Wooldridge and Ryan Donn, attended the annual convention of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities held over the weekend in the Saskatchewan capital.
The last time the FCM convention was held in person, in 2019 before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was staged in Quebec City. Seven of the nine Kelowna city councillors attended that convention.
For many years, the City of Kelowna had a policy limiting the number of local councillors who could attend such conventions at taxpayer expense.