Only three of nine Kelowna city councillors attended the Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual convention, held in Regina over the weekend. When the event was last held in person in Quebec City in 2019, seven Kelowna councillors attended.

Regina may be the Queen City of the Canadian Prairies, but it’s no Quebec City.

Only Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, along with city councillors Loyal Wooldridge and Ryan Donn, attended the annual convention of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities held over the weekend in the Saskatchewan capital.

The last time the FCM convention was held in person, in 2019 before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was staged in Quebec City. Seven of the nine Kelowna city councillors attended that convention.

For many years, the City of Kelowna had a policy limiting the number of local councillors who could attend such conventions at taxpayer expense.

But that restriction was lifted in 2007, and councillors can attend as many gatherings of organizations like the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the Union of B.C. Municipalities, and the Southern Interior Local Government Association as they like while they are in office.