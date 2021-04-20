No businesses in the Interior Health region are currently closed because of COVID-19 exposures.
But it's a different situation elsewhere in B.C., where a variety of restaurants, gyms, retail premises, grocery stores and government offices have been ordered closed for at least 10 days.
A review of the five health authority websites on Tuesday morning showed workplace closure orders due to COVID-10 exposures are in place at 52 businesses around the province.
By far the most closures are in the Fraser Health Authority, where the 43 shuttered businesses include a Rona hardware store, a Tim Hortons, a sawmill, and several offices and factories.
There are eight current business closures, mostly restaurants, in the Vancouver Coastal health authority. A fitness club in Victoria is the only business on Vancouver Island currently closed because of a COVID-19 exposure.
No business closures are reported either in Interior Heath or Northern Health.
On April 12, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that business where three or more employees had tested positive for COVID-19 would be closed for at least 10 days in a bid to stop further transmission of the virus.
Such targeted closures were said to be a preferred alternative to the kind of wider, industry-based closures that have occurred in other jurisdictions.
"By using targeted worksite closures around current cases of COVID-19, we may be able to avoid or delay broader workplace closures, which could close entire business sectors," Island Health says on its website.
While no businesses in Kelowna have been closed because of COVID-19 exposures, there are currently "potential exposures" listed on multiple days at 15 schools.