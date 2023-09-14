SHORT TERM PAIN: Communities the world over are grappling with the impact of the likes of AirBnB and VRBO. Kelowna is no exception.

Short-term rentals on platforms like Airbnb may not be the only cause of the Central Okanagan’s housing crisis, but their popularity has disrupted housing markets across Canada, and Kelowna is no exception.
Airbnb’s hundreds of rental units, when pulled out of Kelowna’s long-term rental pool reduce the supply of rental housing and push up long-term rents.
And the lack of affordable rentals and housing has ripple effects, including labour shortages for businesses and the tourism sector, and an overall greying of the population because younger people, families and post-secondary students can’t find homes or afford to live in Kelowna.
The City of Kelowna already has a bylaw that outlines rules around short-term rentals in the city, but lots of Airbnb and VRBO owners ignore them, so city council is moving to make the restrictions tougher and to give city staff more resources to manage the issue.
Ryan Smith, Kelowna’s director of planning and development services, said council’s direction, delivered at a meeting in July, was to make the existing bylaw governing short-term rentals to be more restrictive, although council stopped short of fully banning short-term rentals.
“We gave them a recommended option which was a little bit of clean-up to the bylaw the way it is, some clarification but more or less leaving it status quo, but council said they wanted us to make more restrictive changes to it which is just fine with us,” said Smith.
Smith says the city’s efforts to manage short-term rentals are part of a problem that most cities in Canada are grappling with, which is the availability of long-term housing, but he stopped short of blaming Airbnb entirely.
Short-term rentals are a contributor but not the major issue, he said, pointing out that the shortage of long-term housing is related to high growth rates and lower supply, but could be blamed on many different factors. “It’s a pretty complex issue. If it was easy there would be cities that have sorted it out and we’d all be copying them, but that’s not the case,” he said.
A business license is required to run a short-term rental in Kelowna, and in June 2023 the city had issued 1,139 licenses for various Airbnb-type units, but Smith said the platform sometimes shows up to 1,800 active listings. “How many there are listed fluctuates almost weekly and people will play a game of listing and unlisting their homes and sometimes we miss them because of that,” he said.
Managing the short-term rental problem takes resources, both for licensing and enforcement. The short-term rental platforms don’t keep or share information that would help municipalities track activity, and don’t track whether or not one of their listers has a business license.
The city uses a third-party software app that helps staff understand when new listings appear and where they are.
The app can, for example, scrape photos off the online listing of the view from the listed house or yard, and staff cross-reference those with aerial photos and determine where the unlicensed listing is located. Staff then send the registered owner a letter informing them of the licensing requirement and what the short-term rental rules are.
“That works well for single family properties and sometimes even for fourplexes and that type of thing, but it’s a whole lot harder in large residential towers where the view is the same for ten different floors,” said Smith.
Another issue with short-term rentals is the impact on surrounding neighbourhoods and residents. From 2019 to the end of 2022, the city received 294 complaints related to short-term rentals. They included excessive noise, parking violations, improper waste disposal and zoning infractions.
While Smith feels most short-term rental landlords are compliant with the city’s regulations, some don’t like the restrictions they find in Kelowna, which are slated to get tougher once staff brings a stronger package of proposed changes to the bylaw governing short-term rentals.
That will most likely include increased licensing fees, which cover the cost of licensing and bylaws staff and the third-party software provider.
“People thought that was expensive when we brought the fees in, but we’re proposing to increase those fees as part of changes we are making,” Smith said. “We determine what council wants us to do, then we build the regulations, then we build the fees.That’s the last thing we do, to cover the work and the resources we think we’re going to need,” Smith said.
The impact on neighbourhoods of partying short-term renters is frustrating for residents and Smith said he understands their frustration. Striking a balance between community concerns and the local tourist economy is the goal.
“We’re a tourist city with a very robust tourist season, with lots of demand for different types of short-term accommodation that’s maybe not there in the winter and I think we as staff have always tried to provide a pretty balanced approach. From a city perspective, we want to make sure that our approach continues to be balanced and reasonable and we’ll keep fine-tuning it with council’s input,” Smith said.
While it’s possible to ban short-term rentals entirely, council isn’t going in that direction – yet. Smith says if they banned all Kelowna listings from Airbnb, it’s not clear how many of those short-term rental units would go back into the long-term rental market, so it’s also not clear if or how much Kelowna’s housing crisis would be eased. “There’s no way to know that, so council gave us direction to tighten up our rules,” he said.
However, given that the housing crisis affects so many people, Smith said citizens expect the city – and the provincial government – to move in the direction of more regulation.
“I think that probably the general expectation is that something is done to add more regulation and restriction and certainly that’s what the provincial government has also heard from the public and municipalities,” he said.
The proposed new rules are expected to come before council in October.