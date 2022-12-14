Whether it’s an annual tradition to wash off the dust of the previous year or a bucket list item decided in a New Year’s Eve haze, polar bear swimmers can rejoice as
the Peachland Polar Bear Swim returns to Swim Bay Jan. 1 after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
While it has been difficult all year to get lifeguards for Peachland’s beaches, Ben Stringer, Peachland’s recreation manager, said there should be sufficient staffing to safely hold the swim.
“We’re looking like it’s full steam ahead now,” he said. “We’ve got our registrations opened and invite people to start planning their New Year’s Day.”
The Polar Bear Swim is free; however, participants must check in and sign a waiver beforehand from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Community Centre at 4450 6th St. The swim is set for 1 p.m.
Everybody will get a certificate to show off to their friends to show they braved the cold and went in the water.
For those who register in advance, the certificate will be ready. Certificates will be ready to fill in for those who register on the day of the event.
Stringer estimated past Peachland Polar Bear Swims had about 85-90 swimmers around 2018-2019.
There used to be more, but the numbers in Peachland started to decline a bit as polar bear swims in Kelowna and Summerland have grown in popularity.
For those who are ready to start their New Year’s resolution to be more active, Peachland's Polar Bear Run also returns Jan. 1.
Participants can choose from a two- or five-kilometre run or walk through Peachland.
Check in is 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and the race starts at 10:30 a.m.
Take advantage of the early-bird discount and register online by Dec. 23 to get the cheapest price for enrolment.
The price will go up a little from Dec. 24 and 31 and registration will be online only.
Registration costs $20 per adult and $10 per child, cash only, on Jan. 1.
Register online at Peachland.ca for both the Polar Bear Swim and Polar Bear Run.