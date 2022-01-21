The number of people who are involuntarily admitted to Kelowna General Hospital has increased in each of the past three years, Interior Health says.
Although total admissions under the Mental Health Act have remained stable, a greater percentage are being taken into care agains their will, IH says.
Two IH representatives, Debi Morris and Dr. Paul Carey, will give a presentation on the workings of the Mental Health Act to Kelowna city councillors at Monday’s meeting.
In the past, councillors have expressed concern about how individuals with serious mental health or addiction issues are dealt with when they come to the attention of authorities.
In an overview of the presentation they’ll give to council, Morris and Carey outline how the Act provides for the involuntary admission of a person to hospital.
The key criteria for such admissions, they say, are the person has a mental disorder; treatment can only be provided in hospital; there is a need to prevent substantial mental or physical deterioration/harm to the person or to others; and they are unsuitable as a voluntary patient.
A doctor must determine if all four criteria are met before the person is involuntarily admitted. If so, the person is detained for 48 hours.
A second doctor then conducts a separate review and, if then deemed necessary, the person can be detained up to 30 days. Treatment consent can be obtained from the person or a near relative.
On its own, drug or alcohol intoxication cannot be given as reason for involuntary admissions, the IH representatives state, citing court rulings. There must also be an ongoing illness or significant behaviour risk, such as the person is suicidal or intends to harm others.
Many of the people arrested by police in downtown Kelowna for property crimes or other offences have significant addiction issues, council has heard repeatedly from both RCMP and Interior Health representatives.
“There are complex problems around housing, mental health, and poverty,” Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said in October 2020 when Statistics Canada reported Kelowna overall crime rate of 10,747 offences per 100,000 of population was the second highest in the country, after Lethbridge, Alta.
At the time, Statistics Canada also said Kelowna’s rate of opioid-related drug offences was the highest in Canada, three times higher than Vancouver’s rate.
Despite the bleak statistics, Triance said Kelowna’s ranking was affected mainly by a rise in non-violent crime and she said the city was “extremely safe”.