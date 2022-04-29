A public hearing will be held May 10 at Kelowna City Hall for the planned partial conversion of a strip mall to a major new housing development.
Part of the Dilworth shopping centre’s west end would be demolished to make way for four six-storey buildings with almost 500 new rental suites.
Redevelopment plans also show 15,000 square feet of commercial space. City planners recommend council approve the project, saying it fits with a municipal objective to increase residential housing stock.
Because a variance is required, interested members of the community can address council. The anticipated start time is 6:45 p.m.