Bluepoint Construction Ltd. won the $10 million contract to build almost four kilometres of transmission mains, the city announced Thursday.
“This award of construction represents the last significant milestone in connecting half of our population to this new modern water system,” Mayor Gord Milsom said in a release.
The plant is scheduled to become operational next year. City officials say the project remains within its budget of up to $75 million.
Maple Reinders was awarded a $45 million contract last year for construction of the main treatment plant and reservoir.