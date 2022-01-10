HS Grenda Middle School in Lake Country, like other schools, uses the cameras to maintain security, identify unwanted visitors, and deter theft and vandalism, Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent Kevin Kaardal says.
Thirty-one of 49 sites owned by the school district have security cameras, including 13 of 31 elementary schools. The board office, as well as some operations sites, also have cameras.
Two schools have added security cameras since 2020, Kaardal says.
"Principals, parents, staff, and students have generally supported the selective use of video surveillance and other security measures within our schools," Kaardal writes in a report going to trustees on Wednesday.
"The intent of these security measures has never been to monitor the day-to-day activities of students or staff, nor should they be," he says. "Video surveillance as well as other security measures should be focused on keeping students and staff safe and secure at school."
The district has a lengthy policy covering the operation of surveillance cameras. One of its provisions is that images be erased every 30 days.