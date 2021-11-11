Half the two dozen chairs reserved for veterans at a Remembrance Day service in Peachland remained empty on Thursday.
The unoccupied chairs arrayed around the Cenotaph on the downtown waterfront reflected the advancing age of those who served in Canada's wars.
The youngest surviving Second World War vets are now at least in their mid-90s.
Peachland's Bert Fredin, 86, enlisted for service in the Canadian military seven years after that war ended.
"There are Second World War veterans living in Peachland but not that many," said Fredin, who served 28 years in the military, retiring as a Warrant Officer.
While the number of Second World War veterans able to attend Remembrance Day services may be a fraction of years past, public participation in the service is as robust as ever.
Hundreds of people gathered on the grass and sidewalks around the Cenotaph, with the crowd extending into several blocks of Beach Avenue that were blocked off to traffic.
"It's absolutely fantastic to see so many people come out," said Fredin.
Twenty-one men from Peachland died in the First and Second World Wars. On a per capita basis, Peachland lost more of its young men during the First World War than any other town or city in Canada.
"That is a huge sacrifice for such a small town," Peachland Legion branch president Jean Saul said, as the names of the fallen were read aloud.
The names of Peachland's war dead are commemorated both on the Cenotaph, on town streets, and on banners hung from Beach Avenue lampposts in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day.
Many of those who died were in their early 20s, Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin said, marvelling at the courage shown by men so young.
"How could these men, 18, 19, maybe even younger if they lied about their age, be so far from home in such treacherous conditions? I just can't imagine it," Fortin said.
The half hour service included the traditional components with the Two Minutes' Silence, playing of the Last Post, and the laying of wreaths by dignitaries. A highlight was an overhead fly-by of four planes in a cross formation at precisely 11 a.m.
After the service, as people waited in lines to pin their own poppies to wreaths at the base of the Cenotaph, Fredin described what for him is the personal significance of Remembrance Day.
Although he never saw combat during his years in the military, he said he takes time each Nov. 11 to reflect on the passing of many of "the friends and brothers" with whom he served.