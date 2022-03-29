Already a member of an exclusive minority, Irene Gagne Lafrance will be in even rarer company when she turns 110 next month.
The Kelowna woman is one of only 45 people who, according to the most recent information from Statistics Canada, are aged 100 or older in the Central Okanagan.
In the entire country, there were less than 500 Canadians aged 105 or older in 2016, StatsCan says.
But not only is Lafrance approaching her 110th birthday, she’s in remarkably good health for someone her age. “She doesn’t take any medications or even any vitamins,” her daughter Michelle Lafrance, said in an interview Tuesday.
“My Momma’s always been about living naturally, not running off to see a doctor,” Lafrance said. “Apart from not being able to walk, she’s totally healthy.”
When Irene Lafrance was born in Lafond, Alta. on April 13, 1912, the First World War was still two years from starting and the Titanic was three days into its ill-fated journey across the Atlantic Ocean.
Lafrance and her late husband Charles had 11 children. The Lafrances owned a car dealership and real estate firm in Alberta before retiring to Kelowna in 1986. Charles died in 1994 and Irene lived independently until just five years ago.
She still enjoys FaceTime conversations with her family members who live beyond Kelowna, reads all the cards and letters she receives, and played cribbage twice a week until recently.
She demonstrates an appreciation for all the human progress she’s seen in her lifetime, as well as a feisty streak.
“She’s not one, like some people, to talk too much about how everything was better in the old days,” Michelle Lafrance said. “When I took her out to get her hair done, I mentioned to the cabbie how old my Momma was, and she said, ‘Oh, don’t go telling him my whole life story’.”